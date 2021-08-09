Saudi Arabia posts second-quarter deficit of 4.6 billion riyals

Saudi Arabia posted a deficit of 4.6 billion riyals ($1.23 billion) in the second quarter, state TV said on Monday, a huge drop from 109.2 billion riyals reported in the same quarter a year ago amidst a crash in oil prices.

It said the kingdom's total revenues were at 248 billion riyals and spending was at 252.7 billion riyals.

The Saudi economy was pummelled in the second quarter of 2020 as oil revenues were hit by the historic slide in crude prices and non-oil revenues were damaged by the coronavirus pandemic. ($1 = 3.7502 riyals)

