PTI | Berlin | Updated: 09-08-2021 19:32 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 19:32 IST
Vaccine-maker BioNTech sees profits soar in Q2
German pharmaceutical maker BioNTech, which developed the first widely used coronavirus vaccine with Pfizer, saw its profits surge in the second quarter of 2021.

The Mainz-based company said Monday that it made a net profit of almost 2.8 billion euros (USD 3.3 billion) from April to June.

This boosted first-half net profits to over 3.9 billion euros, compared with a net loss of almost 142 million euros in the first six months of 2020.

The company has said the windfall from its mRNA-based coronavirus vaccine will help it to develop drugs against cancer and other diseases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

