Left Menu

With chicken prices soaring, Sanderson Farms sold for USD 4.5B

Expanding our poultry offerings to the US is a key enabler of our ability to meet customer and consumer demands, Cargill Chairman and CEO David MacLennan said in a prepared statement on Monday.Sanderson Farms, based in Laurel, Mississippi, will become a private company and its shares will no longer be traded on Nasdaq.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 09-08-2021 19:39 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 19:39 IST
With chicken prices soaring, Sanderson Farms sold for USD 4.5B

Sanderson Farms is being acquired for USD 4.53 billion as the price of chicken soars.

Sanderson Farms is the third largest poultry producer in the US, processing over 4.8 billion pounds of meat last year, according to the company.

Cargill and Continental Grain formed a joint venture to acquire Sanderson and will pay USD 203 per share in cash.

The companies plan to combine Sanderson Farms with Wayne Farms, a Continental Grain subsidiary, to form a new, privately held poultry business. Operations will include poultry processing plants and prepared foods plants across Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, and Texas.

After falling last year, chicken prices have begun to surge. Major restaurant chains, seizing on demand, have begun to offer their own variations of fried chicken sandwiches, further heightening demand. “Expanding our poultry offerings to the US is a key enabler of our ability to meet customer and consumer demands,'' Cargill Chairman and CEO David MacLennan said in a prepared statement on Monday.

Sanderson Farms, based in Laurel, Mississippi, will become a private company and its shares will no longer be traded on Nasdaq. Shares jumped about 8 per cent before the opening bell. The deal is expected to close by the end of this year or early next year. It still needs approval from Sanderson Farms stockholders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC; Australia's east coast continues to struggle with Delta outbreaks and more

Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-...

 Global
2
PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Prasad

PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Pras...

 India
3
We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps so successfully – and how their skills could inspire more nimble robots

We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vaccine resistance; Explainer-Beyond Delta, scientists are watching new coronavirus variants and more

Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021