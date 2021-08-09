Left Menu

Sickle cell disease, trait found in 8.75 pc of 1.13 crore people screened in India: Govt

Sickle cell disease SCD and sickle cell trait SCT have been detected in 8.75 per cent of the 1.13 crore people screened across the country, according to government data presented in Lok Sabha on Monday.SCD is a group of inherited blood disorders where the red blood cells become hard and sticky and look like a sickle.

Sickle cell disease (SCD) and sickle cell trait (SCT) have been detected in 8.75 per cent of the 1.13 crore people screened across the country, according to government data presented in Lok Sabha on Monday.

SCD is a group of inherited blood disorders where the red blood cells become hard and sticky and look like a sickle. These cells do not move easily and can block blood flow to the rest of the body. People who inherit one sickle cell gene and one normal gene have SCT.

According to the data presented in Lok Sabha by Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Renuka Singh Saruta, 1,13,83,664 people have been screened for SCD and SCT in 27 states so far. Of these, 9,49,057 have SCT and 47,311 have SCD.

Of the 86,44,928 people screened in Gujarat, 29,266 have SCD and 7,29,561 have SCT – the highest in any state.

In Odisha, 21.80 per cent of the 1,30,561 people screened have SCD or SCT.

Of the 13,71,758 people screened in Maharashtra, 1,69,191 have SCT and 14,141 have SCD, the data showed.

The minister said SCD is a genetic blood disorder affecting tribal populations in central, western and southern India. However, ''state-wise prevalence rate of sickle cell disease among the tribal population is not known in a definite manner as no such database is maintained centrally''.

She said studies undertaken by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) show that the prevalence across the country is 5 per cent to 34 per cent.

Saruta said the Ministry of Tribal Affairs has released Rs 60 crore to states to tackle sickle cell anaemia, including screening.

The ministry has also given funds for the screening of tribal students in collaboration with the ICMR. Workshops have been conducted in states in collaboration with the Department of Biotechnology for mapping of incidence of SCT, she said.

