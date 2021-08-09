Left Menu

Nuvoco Vistas IPO subscribed 16 pc on Day-1

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2021 20:12 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 20:12 IST
Nuvoco Vistas IPO subscribed 16 pc on Day-1
  • Country:
  • India

The initial public offer of cement manufacturer Nuvoco Vistas Corporation was subscribed 16 per cent on the first day of subscription on Monday.

The three-day IPO received bids for 97,33,126 shares against 6,25,00,001 shares on offer, according to exchanges data.

The category for retail individual investors (RIIs) was subscribed 31 per cent and non-institutional investors 1 per cent.

The initial public offer (IPO) aggregating up to Rs 5,000 crore comprises a fresh issue of up to Rs 1,500 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 3,500 crore.

The price range for the offer has been fixed at Rs 560-570 per share.

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd, part of the Nirma Group, last week raised Rs 1,500 crore from anchor investors.

Proceeds of the fresh issue will be used for repayment of certain loans availed by the company and general corporate purposes.

Nuvoco Vistas is a cement manufacturer with a consolidated capacity of 22.32 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA).

It has 11 cement plants comprising five integrated units, five grinding units, and one blending unit.

It operates cement manufacturing units in Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Rajasthan, and Haryana.

ICICI Securities, Axis Capital, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India), JP Morgan India, and SBI Capital Markets are the managers of the offer.

The company's equity shares will be listed on the BSE and the NSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC; Australia's east coast continues to struggle with Delta outbreaks and more

Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-...

 Global
2
PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Prasad

PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Pras...

 India
3
We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps so successfully – and how their skills could inspire more nimble robots

We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vaccine resistance; Explainer-Beyond Delta, scientists are watching new coronavirus variants and more

Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021