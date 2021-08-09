Mumbai: Man held at airport with drugs in intestine
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-08-2021 20:54 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 20:52 IST
- Country:
- India
A man who had concealed drugs inside his intestine was nabbed at Mumbai international airport on Monday, a Narcotics Control Bureau official said.
He said the man, who hails from a foreign nation, had alighted from Qatar Airways, and a probe was underway to find out his peddling network in the metropolis.
Advertisement
NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede said a sizable quantity of drug capsules are expected to be recovered from the accused's intestine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Qatar
- Narcotics Control Bureau
- Sameer Wankhede
- Mumbai
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Qatar calls on Tunisian sides to avoid escalation, start dialogue
Soccer-Spurs defender Alderweireld signs for Qatari side Al Duhail
Qatar names ambassadors to Egypt and Libya, says emir's office
Qatar's emir approves electoral law for first legislative polls
Qatar's emir approves electoral law for first legislative polls