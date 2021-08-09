Mumbai: Man held at airport with drugs in intestine

A man who had concealed drugs inside his intestine was nabbed at Mumbai international airport on Monday, a Narcotics Control Bureau official said.

He said the man, who hails from a foreign nation, had alighted from Qatar Airways, and a probe was underway to find out his peddling network in the metropolis.

NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede said a sizable quantity of drug capsules are expected to be recovered from the accused's intestine.

