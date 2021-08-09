Left Menu

Sebi levies Rs 12 lakh fine on individual for insider trading in Infosys scrip

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2021 22:05 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 22:03 IST
Sebi levies Rs 12 lakh fine on individual for insider trading in Infosys scrip
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Markets regulator Sebi on Monday imposed a total fine of Rs 12 lakh on an individual for indulging in insider trading in the shares of Infosys Ltd.

The individual, Prateek Sarawgi, was the associate manager (business finance) with Infosys during the investigation period.

Sebi had conducted an investigation in the scrip of the firm to ascertain if market norms, including the Prohibition of Insider Trading (PIT) Regulations, were violated.

It was observed that Infosys had announced financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2016, on January 13, 2017.

Prateek was in possession of unpublished price sensitive information (UPSI) related to results of Infosys and traded in the scrip during the UPSI period, in violation of market norms.

Besides, Prateek, being a designated person of Infosys, by trading in the scrip of Infosys when the trading window was closed also violated model code of conduct for listed companies under the PIT Regulations.

Thus, Sebi has imposed a total fine of Rs 12 lakh.

In another order, Sebi levied a fine of Rs 2 lakh on an individual for disclosure lapses pertaining to transactions in Aviva Industries Ltd's shares.

The investigation was conducted between January 2014 and August 2015.

The probe found that Dineshkumar Ravishankar Raval's transactions in the scrip which triggered disclosure requirements.

However, Raval failed to make the requisite disclosures.

It is obligatory on the part of the person to make timely disclosures to stock exchange and to the company within the prescribed time limit.

''Thus, this is the case of complete failure on the part of the Noticee in making the requisite disclosures consequent upon change in his shareholding,'' Sebi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC; Australia's east coast continues to struggle with Delta outbreaks and more

Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-...

 Global
2
PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Prasad

PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Pras...

 India
3
We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps so successfully – and how their skills could inspire more nimble robots

We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vaccine resistance; Explainer-Beyond Delta, scientists are watching new coronavirus variants and more

Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021