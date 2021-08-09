Gati appoints Pirojshaw Sarkari as CEO

Allcargo group firm Gati Limited has appointed Pirojshaw Sarkari as its CEO, the company said on Monday. Sarkari was appointed after Bala Aghoramurthy, Deputy Managing Director at Gati-KWE, decided to take a break from his corporate executive role, the express logistics and supply chain solutions provider said. Aghoramurthy will hand over Gati's leadership to Sarkari over the next few weeks, it said in a release. A chartered accountant by profession, Sarkari is credited with setting up the business and organisation of UPS in India, and also guiding Mahindra Logistics to unprecedented levels of growth, Gati noted. “Sarkari is an exceptional leader with a strong belief in teamwork, technology and process-led growth. Gati will benefit immensely from his vast experience and become stronger in digital capabilities, as we expand our core business to serve customers better,” said Shashi Kiran Shetty, Chairman, Allcargo Logistics, ECU Worldwide and Gati Limited. Sarkari set up the Indian operations for one of the US-based world's largest logistics companies, UPS, and served as its Managing Director and Country Head till 2010, after which he joined Mahindra Logistics as its Managing Director, according to the release. Additionally, his experience in capital markets is an asset for transformative growth through organic and inorganic means, it added. “Gati has been on a strong turnaround and transformation journey over the last one year. I thank Bala for his contribution to Gati and the leadership par excellence that he has demonstrated over the years. I also extend a warm welcome to Sarkari to drive the new phase of growth, with his visionary leadership and business acumen,” Adarsh Hegde, MD, Gati-KWE, said. Sarkari said, “Gati has everything it takes to build a digitally-enabled, world-class logistics business and unlock significant value for all its stakeholders”. PTI IAS BAL BAL

