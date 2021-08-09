Left Menu

Bajaj group cos buy shares worth Rs 353 cr in Mukand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 22:14 IST
Four Bajaj group companies on Monday bought shares worth over Rs 353 crore in Mukand Ltd, through open market transactions.

Bajaj Sevashram Pvt Ltd purchased shares for Rs 94.42 crore, Bachhraj and Company Pvt Ltd Rs 159.27 crore, Bachhraj Factories Pvt Ltd Rs 69.04 crore, and Sanraj Nayan Investments Pvt Ltd Rs 30.87 crore, block deal data on the NSE showed.

The shares were bought at an average price of Rs 153.

The four entities are promoters of Mukand, as per shareholding data for June 2021 quarter.

In separate transactions, certain promoters of the firm had offloaded the scrips at Rs 153 apiece.

The transaction follows an approval by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for acquisition of certain equity shareholding of Mukand Ltd by Bajaj Group entities.

''Commission approves acquisition of up to 16.57 per cent of equity shareholding of Mukand Limited by Bajaj Group entities in addition to existing shareholding of around 57.70 per cent,'' it had said in a tweet.

On Monday, Mukand's shares closed at Rs 149.85 apiece on the NSE, down 1.09 per cent.

