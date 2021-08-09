Business briefs 3

Ambulance aggregator Dial4242 on Monday announced the launch in 50 cities, taking its services to almost 200 Indian cities.

Its co-founder Jeetendra Lalwani said it is also looking to target the number of registered ambulances to 15,000 by the end of the year from the current 8,000, according to an official statement.

* * * RBL Bank chooses AWS as preferred cloud provider for AI-powered banking solutions * Small-sized private sector lender RBL Bank on Monday announced that it has chosen Amazon Web Services (AWS) as its preferred cloud provider to strengthen AI-powered banking solutions and drive digital transformation at the lender.

The bank is building on its analytics practice and investing in AI capabilities to implement various use cases across multiple segments, including risk, customer service, human resources, and operations, according to an official statement.

* * * CMS Info Systems appoints Sanjay Singh as chief human resources officer * Cash management company CMS Info Systems on Monday announced the appointment of Sanjay Singh as its chief human resources officer.

Singh has worked with ITC and GE in his career, said a statement by the company that employs 21,000 people.

* * * IDFC First Bank signs pact with Indian Navy to offer banking services * IDFC First Bank on Monday announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indian Navy to offer banking services to the latter's personnel.

The 'Honour First Defence Account' is specially designed keeping in mind the needs of the Armed Forces and its veterans, according to an official statement.

