Biz resumption shoots up to record high after two weeks of decline

Business resumption activity reached a record high sine the start of the pandemic over 15 months ago for the week ended August 8, a Japanese brokerage said on Monday.

The Nomura India Business Resumption Index (NIBRI) rose to a record high of 99.4 for the week ending 8 August, from 94.0 last week, near the pre-pandemic level of 100, and surpassing the pre-second wave peak (of 99.3 in mid-February), as per an official statement.

After briefly plateauing, mobility picked up sharply, with Google workplace, retail and recreation and Apple driving index rising by 7.4 percentage points (pp), 5.3 pp and 6.7 pp, respectively. Power demand also rose 5.3 per cent as compared to the previous week after contracting for three consecutive weeks, while the labour participation rate rose to 41.5 per cent from 39.8 per cent previously, pushing up the unemployment rate to 8.1 per cent.

There are state-wide divergences in new cases, on the seroprevalence rate, infection cases, vaccinations and the lockdown situation. Some states are doubling down on restrictions like Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, while others like Maharashtra are easing further.

The latest rise in the NIBRI corrects its plateauing since mid-July, and suggests the swifter-than-expected recovery from the second wave slump has continued in early August, it said.

Whether the surge in mobility, in turn, triggers a third wave is a key risk that we continue to monitor, it added.

