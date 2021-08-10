Left Menu

Maha CM addresses function without face mask

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-08-2021 00:12 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 00:09 IST
Maha CM addresses function without face mask
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday addressed a public function for the first time without wearing a face mask, which has become an integral part of COVID-19 prevention measures after the pandemic's outbreak in March 2020.

Speaking at the function in Nashik, he said, "This is my first public programme which I am addressing without wearing a mask. I am speaking for the first time (since coronavirus outbreak) without covering my face." He attended inauguration of several projects in Nashik district, around 200km from Mumbai.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Northrop Grumman's Cygnus cargo spacecraft launching tomorrow

Northrop Grumman's Cygnus cargo spacecraft launching tomorrow

 United States
2
Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

 Global
3
OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia president to review virus curbs as regional cases surge; Italian police bust fake health pass scheme on Telegram app and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia president to review virus curbs as regional c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021