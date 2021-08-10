PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug. 10

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Canadian Pacific to offer $31bn for Kansas City Southern as bidding war escalates https://on.ft.com/3ArK27l - DraftKings buys Golden Nugget Online Gaming in $1.56bn deal https://on.ft.com/3jDhcdE

- UK regulator fines 'incompetent' adviser 1.3 mln stg over steel pensions https://on.ft.com/3lKosqI - Dido Harding to step down as chair of NHS Improvement in October https://on.ft.com/3CwJuz4

Overview - Canadian Pacific Ltd will present a higher offer Kansas City Southern, worth about $31 billion, including debt, renewing a takeover bid for the U.S. freight railroad company against rival Canadian National Railway Co.

- Sports betting company DraftKings Inc will buy online gaming firm Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc for $1.56 billion in an all-stock deal. - UK's Financial Conduct Authority has fined adviser Geoffrey Edward Armin of Derbyshire-based Retirement and Pension Planning Services (RPPS) 1.3 million pounds over the advice given to 422 customers, including 183 BSPS steelworker members.

- The former head of England's NHS Test and Trace programme, Dido Harding, will stand down from her role as the chair of NHS Improvement in October. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

