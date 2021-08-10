Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug. 10

- UK's Financial Conduct Authority has fined adviser Geoffrey Edward Armin of Derbyshire-based Retirement and Pension Planning Services (RPPS) 1.3 million pounds over the advice given to 422 customers, including 183 BSPS steelworker members. - The former head of England's NHS Test and Trace programme, Dido Harding, will stand down from her role as the chair of NHS Improvement in October.

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Canadian Pacific to offer $31bn for Kansas City Southern as bidding war escalates https://on.ft.com/3ArK27l - DraftKings buys Golden Nugget Online Gaming in $1.56bn deal https://on.ft.com/3jDhcdE

- UK regulator fines 'incompetent' adviser 1.3 mln stg over steel pensions https://on.ft.com/3lKosqI - Dido Harding to step down as chair of NHS Improvement in October https://on.ft.com/3CwJuz4

Overview - Canadian Pacific Ltd will present a higher offer Kansas City Southern, worth about $31 billion, including debt, renewing a takeover bid for the U.S. freight railroad company against rival Canadian National Railway Co.

- Sports betting company DraftKings Inc will buy online gaming firm Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc for $1.56 billion in an all-stock deal. - UK's Financial Conduct Authority has fined adviser Geoffrey Edward Armin of Derbyshire-based Retirement and Pension Planning Services (RPPS) 1.3 million pounds over the advice given to 422 customers, including 183 BSPS steelworker members.

- The former head of England's NHS Test and Trace programme, Dido Harding, will stand down from her role as the chair of NHS Improvement in October. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

