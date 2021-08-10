Left Menu

BHP, worker's union at Escondida mine in Chile to extend talks by a day

Reuters | Santiago | Updated: 10-08-2021 07:25 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 07:25 IST
BHP Group Ltd and the union of workers at its Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's largest, said late on Monday they would extend government mediated contract talks an additional day in a last-ditch effort to stave off a strike.

The long-running negotiation between the company and the powerful 2,300-member union has global copper markets on edge as demand increases and supply remains tight amid a nascent global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

