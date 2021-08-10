Maha: Woman held for running flesh trade racket in Thane; 3 girls rescued
Police have arrested a 31-year-old woman for allegedly running a flesh trade racket and rescued three girls here in Maharashtra, officials said.
Acting on a tip-off, the police raided premises at Bandarwadi near Bhayander railway station on Saturday and rescued the three victims, an official release issued on Monday said.
The police also sent a decoy customer and nabbed the woman who was allegedly running the prostitution racket. A case was registered under Indian Penal Code Section 370 (trafficking) and provisions of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, the police said.
