GoingZero, the #ZeroWaste Store, announces Independence Day offer for 100% plastic-free, cruelty-free & animal-free products

National, 10 August 2021: With the United Nations (UN) announcing a Code Red for Humanity with respect to climate change, GoingZero, the #ZeroWaste Store co-founded by Environmentalist and Green Crusader awardee, Sagar Singh, has announced that India's largest marketplace for 1,000 plus zero-plastic, eco-consciousvegan productswith reusable plastic packaging, now offers FREE shipping and plastic-free delivery as part of its special Independence Day offer.

GoingZero, the #ZeroWaste Store, also offers 100% Cruelty Free with No Animal Products or No Animal Testing. The website also runs on clean energy servers.

Customers can shop in various categories such as Home Essentials, Daily Use, Skin/ Hair Care, Zero Waste Kit, Travel, Bathroom Essentialsand Festival among others. The daily care products include tooth powder, aloe vera gel, wood comb and tea leaves strainer. Travellers can shop for Explorer's Essentials online at the best prices. GoingZero recently launched edible spoons (super crunchy and tasty) by ThinkEarth.

Sagar Singh, co-founder, GoingZero, says, “With the United Nations announcing Code Red for Humanity on the climate change front, it is time for a paradigm change in vendor and consumer behaviour. GoingZero values and encourages plastic-free, cruelty-free and chemical-free, vegan, zero-waste products. We serve to bring all eco-friendly businesses that serve nature, together, at a common platform, for conscious customers to buy quality products. Going Zero came into being to provide a conscious, eco-friendly alternative to people who opt for a zero-waste lifestyle.” As a brand, GoingZero aims to bring together such conscious brave-hearts, by offering a common international sustainable marketplace for conscious buyers. It comprises a team of environmentally conscious millennials, belonging from different regions of the country, functioning remotely, flagging the idea of minimizing resource wastage.

GoingZero aims to minimize our negative impact on the earth and care for our wildlife and Mother Earth to keep humane empathy alive. It outlinesits mission as : Reducing waste; Making sustainable products accessible to one and all; and promoting handcrafted, cruelty-free products which incur zero damage to the environment.

The Promise of GoingZero is: 100% cruelty-free, no animal testing done; Absolutely handcrafted, non-factory made; Infused with the magic of traditional Indian customs, combined with sustainable alternative ingredients; and Complete zero-waste packaging.

About Sagar Singh Sagar Singh has an experience of 4 years as Social Science Teacher Environmentalist with a demonstrated history of working in the environmental services industry. Singh is skilled in Non-profit Organizations, Environmental Awareness, Environmental Education, Environmental Consulting, and Climate Change Impacts. He is a community and social services professional with a Bachelor's degree focused in Biotechnology from University of Mumbai.

Singh is also the founder of Eco-Warriors India, a community of like-minded individuals who are working to conserve the environment and dedicated to protecting the 'Lungs of Mumbai.' The organization is tirelessly striving to make Mumbai a cleaner & greener city through its tree plantation drives, beach clean-up drives & various water conservation projects. Eco-Warriors India believes in a collaborative effort to safeguard forests & water bodies.

Singh is the ambassador for Seed Balls India, a campaign to assist fertilize the earth through entertainment and simple community workshops. The organization is tirelessly endeavouring to make Mumbai a cleaner & greener city through its tree plantation campaigns, beach clean-up campaigns & numerous water conservation operations.

Singh is a nature lover, and protector and he believes and says 'hope is a good thing and no good thing ever dies. He collaborated with Youtuber Saiman Says and Mission Green Mumbai to form a team #TreeSena (Green Army) and decided to work on planting of trees. The tree plantation drive started from 5th January 2020 and they have decided to plant 4,000+ trees in and around Aarey Colony in Mumbai to revive green cover in the city. In order to achieve this ambitious dream, he joined hands, volunteered and donated for planting trees. Recently Singh collaborated with many schools, colleges and institutes in Mumbai and Pune to raise funds towards this dream.

GoingZero is registered Pvt. Ltd company registered in MCA with CIN No. U52399RJ2021PTC073271. We are proudly part of Startup India program.

