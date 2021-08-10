Left Menu

JSW Steel output grows 11 pc to 13.82 LT in July

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2021 11:42 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 11:40 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@jswsteel)
JSW Steel on Tuesday posted an 11 percent jump in its crude steel output at 13.82 lakh tonne (LT) during July 2021.

The company had produced 12.46 LT of crude steel in the same month last year, JSW Steel said in a statement.

During the month under review, JSW Steel said, production of its flat-rolled products saw a marginal fall of 1 percent to 9.34 LT compared to 9.40 LT in July 2020.

''Production of rolled flat products was lower due to planned shutdown has taken for one of the converters at Vijayanagar Works,'' the company said.

JSW Steel registered a growth of 28 percent in the output of its long rolled products at 3.06 LT from 2.40 LT in the year-ago month.

The average capacity utilization for the month was 92 percent, it said.

Part of USD 13 billion JSW Group, JSW Steel is among the leading steel producers in the country.

JSW Group also has other business interests in sectors such as energy, infrastructure, cement, paints, sports, and venture capital.

