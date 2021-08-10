Optimum Nutrition commences manufacturing in India

Optimum Nutrition, the world's leading Sports Nutrition Powder brand and part of Glanbia Performance Nutrition, has been setting gold standards in sports nutrition for more than 30 years.

The last five years have seen the nutrition industry growing at a CAGR of over 20% in the region. The ongoing pandemic has further raised the significance of health and nutrition. Owing to this growing demand from the region, Optimum Nutrition will now be manufactured in India in collaboration with Tirupati Lifesciences.

India will be the third manufacturing location for the brand which is otherwise only produced in the USA and UK for global distribution. Long-term trends from India are driven by its vast youth population and growing investment from the middle class in health and nutrition.

Speaking on this move, Glanbia Performance Nutrition India Managing Director Satyavrat Pendharkar, said,'' Optimum Nutrition is increasingly in demand in the Indian subcontinent. With this collaboration with Tirupati Lifesciences for local production, we have developed global best practices on a local level. This facility will manufacture products for India, Nepal, and Bangladesh to service over 50% of the demand of the region by 2022.'' Irrespective of whether the product is manufactured in the US or UK or India, the ingredients that go into Gold Standard Whey and the quality testing protocols are exactly the same - from the raw materials to packaging, in-line batch sampling, and post product testing. The product undergoes rigorous testing before reaching the shelves, including the informed choice certification. Every Optimum Nutrition product carries a unique 6-digit TRUE SEAL code that can be used by consumers to authenticate their products and every tub can be traced back to the manufacturing date, time and batch.

India now has over 500,000 small to medium gyms across the country penetrating to small towns as well. However, consumption of health products is still only half of the USA market. But with growing awareness beyond metros, this is changing and products like whey protein, BCAAs, and other post-workout products are gaining traction.

Last year, Optimum Nutrition donated products worth over USD 2 million to health care workers, the police force, hunger relief centers, and various NGOs. The brand has also recently partnered with Olympic athlete Bajrang Punia, who represented India in the wrestling category in the 2022 Tokyo Olympics and won a bronze for India.

The brand aims to provide the best nutrition to all fitness enthusiasts in India and with local manufacturing underway, supply and accessibility will increase further.

