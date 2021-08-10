Travel and leisure stocks drive European shares to record high
The travel and leisure sector was the top percentage gainer as Flutter Entertainment rose 4.8% after the world's largest online betting group said its first-half results exceeded estimates and it expects U.S. business to turn a profit by 2023. Berlin-based meal-kit firm HelloFresh added 1% after it reported strong second-quarter growth, as a rise in customers and continued high order rates bumped up sales.
European stocks hit a record high on Tuesday, extending gains to a seventh straight session, boosted by travel and leisure companies as investors took comfort from strong earnings reports.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index gained 0.2% by 0717 GMT, notching an all-time high of 471.67 points. The travel and leisure sector was the top percentage gainer as Flutter Entertainment rose 4.8% after the world's largest online betting group said its first-half results exceeded estimates and it expects U.S. business to turn a profit by 2023.
Berlin-based meal-kit firm HelloFresh added 1% after it reported strong second-quarter growth, as a rise in customers and continued high order rates bumped up sales. Dutch food ingredients group Corbion tumbled 8.1% to the bottom of STOXX 600 after it cut its full-year adjusted EBITDA margin outlook.
ALSO READ
Olympics-Rowing-Dutch team agrees to isolation measures after positive COVID-19 tests
Science News Roundup: Dutch teen on space flight told Bezos he had never ordered from Amazon
Olympics-Tennis-Dutch men's doubles player Rojer tests positive for COVID-19
Dutch tennis player tests positive for COVID, Organisers announce 16 new cases at Tokyo Olympics
Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son walk; Dutch teen on space flight told Bezos he had never ordered from Amazon