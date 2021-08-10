Left Menu

Travel and leisure stocks drive European shares to record high

The travel and leisure sector was the top percentage gainer as Flutter Entertainment rose 4.8% after the world's largest online betting group said its first-half results exceeded estimates and it expects U.S. business to turn a profit by 2023. Berlin-based meal-kit firm HelloFresh added 1% after it reported strong second-quarter growth, as a rise in customers and continued high order rates bumped up sales.

Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

European stocks hit a record high on Tuesday, extending gains to a seventh straight session, boosted by travel and leisure companies as investors took comfort from strong earnings reports.

Berlin-based meal-kit firm HelloFresh added 1% after it reported strong second-quarter growth, as a rise in customers and continued high order rates bumped up sales. Dutch food ingredients group Corbion tumbled 8.1% to the bottom of STOXX 600 after it cut its full-year adjusted EBITDA margin outlook.

