Rising demand lifts refined soya oil futures

Refined soya oil prices on Tuesday rose by Rs 10.5 to Rs 1,360 per 10 kg in futures trade as speculators raised their bets.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for August delivery moved up by Rs 10.5, or 0.78 percent, to Rs 1,360 per 10 kg in 14,730 lots.

Analysts said widening of positions by traders mainly helped refined soya oil prices to trade higher in the futures market.

