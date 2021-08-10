Punjab: Couple killed, 10 kids injured as car collides with school bus

A Jammu-based married couple was killed while 10 children sustained injuries in a collision between a car and a school bus on the Amritsar-Jammu National highway here on Tuesday, police said.

According to police, the private school bus was merging onto the highway near Sohiya village but its driver failed to notice the car coming from behind resulting in the collision.

The accident occurred due to the negligence of the bus driver, they said. As the car hit the bus, a sand-laden truck following it braked hard but the vehicle skidded and overturned injuring the driver, police said.

The bus driver fled from the spot leaving the injured kids behind, police said, adding the children were taken to a nearby private hospital where they were declared out of danger.

