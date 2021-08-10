Left Menu

Punjab: Couple killed, 10 kids injured as car collides with school bus

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 10-08-2021 13:40 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 13:36 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A Jammu-based married couple was killed while 10 children sustained injuries in a collision between a car and a school bus on the Amritsar-Jammu National highway here on Tuesday, police said.

According to police, the private school bus was merging onto the highway near Sohiya village but its driver failed to notice the car coming from behind resulting in the collision.

The accident occurred due to the negligence of the bus driver, they said. As the car hit the bus, a sand-laden truck following it braked hard but the vehicle skidded and overturned injuring the driver, police said.

The bus driver fled from the spot leaving the injured kids behind, police said, adding the children were taken to a nearby private hospital where they were declared out of danger.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

