Left Menu

China shares rise on liquor sector bounce

** The liquor sector also helped consumer staples rise 5.28%. ** Investors can focus on the oversold consumer sector, including food and beverage, leisure services, ahead of the earning season, Wanlian Securities suggested. On Monday, Wall Street banks including JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley cut their China growth forecasts after export growth slowed unexpectedly in July. ** The market still faces uncertainties, as fresh COVID-19 cases mount.

Reuters | Updated: 10-08-2021 13:45 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 13:43 IST
China shares rise on liquor sector bounce
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • China

A bounce-back in liquor makers helped China's main stock indexes rebound from early falls on Tuesday even as a resurgence of coronavirus infections weighed on investor sentiment. ** The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1.2% to 5,043.15, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1% to 3,529.93.

** The liquor sector led gains in afternoon trade, rising 6.84% after hitting a four-month low in July. ** The liquor sector also helped consumer staples rise 5.28%.

** Investors can focus on the oversold consumer sector, including food and beverage, leisure services, ahead of the earnings season, Wanlian Securities suggested. ** The defense sector jumped 3.81%.

** China's central bank said on Monday it would maintain the stability of monetary policy and avoid a 'flood-like stimulus. ** The market fell in the morning session, as the wording disillusioned some investors who had hoped for more aggressive easing. On Monday, Wall Street banks including JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley cut their China growth forecasts after export growth slowed unexpectedly in July.

** The market still faces uncertainties, as fresh COVID-19 cases mount. The country reported 143 new cases on the mainland for Aug. 9, up from 125 cases a day earlier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

 Global
2
Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

 Global
3
Northrop Grumman's Cygnus cargo spacecraft launching tomorrow

Northrop Grumman's Cygnus cargo spacecraft launching tomorrow

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021