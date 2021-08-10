Toyam Industries Ltd., launches a range of merchandise for 'KUMITE 1 LEAGUE'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 10 (ANI/PNN): Toyam Industries Ltd. (TIL) is pleased to announce a wide range of merchandise for B2C sale through online and offline stores in India, named 'Kumite 1'. Having recently informed about its upcoming talent hunt show on MX Player, a known OTT platform. TIL is launching its brand of quality merchandise to help MMA fighters.

TIL launches fighting gloves specifically designed for MMA, including MMA gear such as gloves, pads, helmets, shorts, dry-fit t-shirt, track pants, shakers, etc. It isn't easy to get quality products in India as compared to the gear available internationally. TIL will ensure that its merchandise is as per global standard through its strict quality control, which will help MMA fighters and fitness enthusiasts across the world.

There is a huge demand for merchandise designed for these fighters to train and fight, especially for Mixed Martial Arts. TIL will sell through its new upcoming store through leading marketplaces such as Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, etc., and offline distribution set up. The soft launch will be done in the next few weeks, followed by a mega launch for its upcoming reality show 'Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt' by this calendar year-end. Commenting on the development, Mohamedali Budhwani (CMD, TIL) said, "We had received a lot of demand from trainee and professional fighters about MMA gear not being easily available with quality control for practising MMA sports. Our gear is designed to cater to professionals and meet the demands of equipment for normal gyms, track and field activities. We intend to launch a complete range of products to give a fulfilling experience for our patrons to practice this new sport. As we are known amongst the combat sports lovers for our quality fights, we're sure that soon we will also be known and respected for our quality sports wears and durable MMA gears".

Toyam Industries Ltd. (TIL) is the only publicly (BSE) listed company, run passionately by sports enthusiasts, engaged in sports promotion and management. TIL successfully conducted the 'Kumite 1 League' in the presence of legendary Mike Tyson and is now implementing the league's vision through its reality TV show, 'Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt' This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

