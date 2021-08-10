Left Menu

Delhi: Portion of road near Pandav Nagar closed for 8 days due to repair work

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2021 14:54 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 14:54 IST
Delhi: Portion of road near Pandav Nagar closed for 8 days due to repair work
The Delhi Traffic Police on Tuesday issued an advisory saying a portion of the road near the Pandav Nagar Mother Dairy plant has been closed for eight days due to repair work in the underpass beneath the National Highway-24.

According to the advisory, commuters and motorists coming from Laxmi Nagar and going towards Kalyanpuri/Trilokpuri can turn left towards the service road along NH 24 and then make a U-turn using the next underpass to reach their destinations.

Those coming from Kalyanpuri/Trilokpuri and wanting to go to Laxmi Nagar and Ghazipur, can take the left turn towards the service road along the national highway up to Khel Gaon near the Akshardham National Highway Authority of India office and proceed towards their destinations, it added, the traffic police said.

The traffic coming from Ghazipur towards Akshardham has been diverted from two points, they said.

