Hong Kong shares rise as tech shares rebound

** Tech shares led the gains, with the Hang Seng TECH Index rising 2.38%.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 10-08-2021 15:10 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 14:55 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay
Hong Kong shares finished higher on Tuesday, as investors snapped up oversold tech stocks battered by China's regulatory crackdown. ** The Hang Seng index rose 1.2% to 26,605.62 and the China Enterprises Index gained 2% at 9,499.18 points.

** Tech shares led the gains, with the Hang Seng TECH Index rising 2.38%. The index has tumbled around 10% over the past two weeks. ** China's food delivery giant Meituan surged 8.4%, extending its strong rebound recently, while index heavyweight Tencent Holdings jumped 5.3%.

** Heavily indebted property developer Evergrande jumped 7.3% on report of stake sale in its electric vehicle, property units. ** The utilities sub-index fell 0.4%, and the industrials sub-index also dropped 0.4%.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index edged up 0.3%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 0.2%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

