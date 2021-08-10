Hong Kong shares rise as tech shares rebound
Hong Kong shares finished higher on Tuesday, as investors snapped up oversold tech stocks battered by China's regulatory crackdown. ** The Hang Seng index rose 1.2% to 26,605.62 and the China Enterprises Index gained 2% at 9,499.18 points. ** Tech shares led the gains, with the Hang Seng TECH Index rising 2.38%.
** Tech shares led the gains, with the Hang Seng TECH Index rising 2.38%. The index has tumbled around 10% over the past two weeks. ** China's food delivery giant Meituan surged 8.4%, extending its strong rebound recently, while index heavyweight Tencent Holdings jumped 5.3%.
** Heavily indebted property developer Evergrande jumped 7.3% on report of stake sale in its electric vehicle, property units. ** The utilities sub-index fell 0.4%, and the industrials sub-index also dropped 0.4%.
** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index edged up 0.3%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 0.2%.
