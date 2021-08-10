JSPL posts multifold jump in net profit to Rs 2,516 cr in Jun quarter
- Country:
- India
Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) on Tuesday said its consolidated net profit jumped over 10 times to Rs 2,516 crore during June 2021 quarter.
The company's ''net profit after tax from continuing operation'' during the April-June 2020 quarter had stood at Rs 236 crore, JSPL said in a regulatory filing.
Its total income in April-June 2021 also jumped to Rs 10,643.17 crore, from Rs 6,519.27 crore in the year-ago period.
Total expenses stood at Rs 7,233.55 crore, compared with Rs 6,147.90 crore a year ago.
Part of the O.P. Jindal Group, JSPL is an industrial powerhouse with a dominant presence in steel, power, mining, and infrastructure sectors.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rs 7
- 233.55
- JSPL
- Rs 6
- 147.90
- O.P. Jindal Group
- Jindal Steel and Power Ltd
ALSO READ
Tata Motors Q1 consolidated net loss at Rs 4,450.12 crore; total revenue at Rs 66,406.05 crore: Company regulatory filing.
AP draws up Rs 696.52 crore plan to ramp up hospital infrastructure to tackle Covid third wave
Vedanta to invest over Rs 6,600 cr in 2 years to ramp up Balco's smelter capacity
Roche launches spinal muscular atrophy treatment drug in India priced at around Rs 6 lakh per bottle
Big Cash registers 66 percent jump in non-metro gamers