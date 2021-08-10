Left Menu

JSPL posts multifold jump in net profit to Rs 2,516 cr in Jun quarter

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2021 15:15 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 14:58 IST
JSPL posts multifold jump in net profit to Rs 2,516 cr in Jun quarter
Jindal Steel and Power Limited Image Credit: ANI
Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) on Tuesday said its consolidated net profit jumped over 10 times to Rs 2,516 crore during June 2021 quarter.

The company's ''net profit after tax from continuing operation'' during the April-June 2020 quarter had stood at Rs 236 crore, JSPL said in a regulatory filing.

Its total income in April-June 2021 also jumped to Rs 10,643.17 crore, from Rs 6,519.27 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses stood at Rs 7,233.55 crore, compared with Rs 6,147.90 crore a year ago.

Part of the O.P. Jindal Group, JSPL is an industrial powerhouse with a dominant presence in steel, power, mining, and infrastructure sectors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

