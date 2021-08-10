Zoomcar appoints Giev Dubash as CFO

Self-drive car rental platform Zoomcar on Tuesday said it has appointed Geiv Dubash as its Chief Financial Officer. Before this, Dubash, who carries two decades of professional experience with him to Zoomcar, has served as the head of strategic and corporate Finance at Plenty Unlimited, Inc, a global leader in Vertical Farming, the company said in a release. "We are thrilled to welcome Geiv on board. Geiv brings a wealth of relevant industry knowledge and expertise to the company at this critical inflection point as we rapidly emerge from the pandemic.

I am confident that he will help excellently position the Company for this next phase of growth as we expand the platform and brand globally," said Greg Moran, CEO and Co-Founder, Zoomcar. Dubash had an early stint at KPMG and PwC in Silicon Valley, followed by investment banking at Citibank in London. He returned to Silicon Valley in 2013 to join Nasdaq-listed Sunrun, and subsequently was the Head of Strategic Finance at Scoot Networks, an e-mobility company (sold to Bird), the release said. Dubash said, "I am excited to be joining Zoomcar at this important stage of its growth. I look forward to working closely with Greg and the Zoomcar team to help enable the company to realize its fullest potential and achieve the broadest possible impact for all its stakeholders".

