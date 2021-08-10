Radisson announces signing of Hotel Middelburg for expansion plan in SA

Radisson Hotel Group (www.RadissonHotelGroup.com) is proud to announce the signing of Radisson Hotel Middelburg as part of the Group's ambitious expansion plan in South Africa. Set to open at the end of 2023, the hotel boasts the Group's South African portfolio of 16 hotels in operation and under development. It also places the Group firmly on track to reach its ambition of 150 hotels in operation and under development across Africa within the next five years.

Ramsay Rankoussi, Vice President, Development, Africa and Turkey of Radisson Hotel Group said: "South Africa remains a key focus market for us in Africa, and we are thrilled to announce our 16th hotel in the country following the opening of Radisson RED Johannesburg Rosebank last week. We are excited to further expand our presence across South Africa at a rapid rate as we continue on the road to recovery following the pandemic. Radisson Hotel Middelburg marks our third Radisson branded hotel in the country, reinforcing the brand's presence and its strong potential in South Africa."

The contemporary new-build, 150-room hotel will be located within walking distance of the town's major shopping complex, the Middelburg Mall, home to over 140 stores, including all South Africa's renowned retail brands, as well as an array of eateries and banking services. Middelburg is located just off the N4, one of South Africa's national roads, giving the town access to many nearby towns and larger cities such as Emalahleni, Nelspruit, Pretoria, and Johannesburg. The town itself is less than two hours away from Johannesburg, while the hotel itself is located just 90 minutes from Johannesburg O.R. Tambo International Airport, and just over a two-hour drive from the Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport in Nelspruit.

Daniel Trappler, Senior Director, Development, Sub-Saharan Africa of Radisson Hotel Group said: "Our entry into Middelburg is a testament to Radisson Hotel Group's development strategy in the country, in which we have identified key secondary and tertiary towns and cities that are displaying strong market dynamics, encouraging the Group's growth therein via conversion and new build opportunities. Radisson Hotel Middelburg will certainly assist in uplifting the town and support its drive to boost tourism as it is the only internationally branded hotel."

Currently under construction and on schedule to open concurrently with the hotel is the large convention centre, situated adjacent to the hotel. Complementing the convention centre is the hotel's own 2300m2 meetings and events area, comprising of a pre-function area and banquet hall as well as eight meeting rooms and board rooms.

Conveniently located within the hotel, the restaurant and bar as well as the lobby lounge and pool bar will offer guests a variety of wholesome cuisine and refreshing drinks. In addition, Radisson Hotel Middelburg will feature a fitness facility, swimming pool, and pool terrace to provide guests with the ideal work/life balance, in true Radisson style.

Middelburg is a growing town situated in the cultural heartland of the Mpumalanga Province, located north of the Gauteng Province in South Africa, bordering Swaziland and Mozambique. The town is a mining and manufacturing hub for Mpumalanga, home to Columbus Stainless Steel, South Africa and the continent's only producer of stainless steel flat products. Home to a variety of major companies, most of which relate to the mining industry, Mpumalanga is the country's primary coal mining area, estimated to produce over 80% of its coal. Middelburg also serves as a stopover point for many travellers along the N4 and N11, linking Pretoria, Johannesburg, Nelspruit, Mozambique, and Durban.

(With Inputs from APO)