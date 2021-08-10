Tata Motors launches new trims of Harrier, Safari

Tata Motors on Tuesday said it has launched new variants of its flagship SUVs Harrier and Safari in the country.

The new XTA+ trims of the two SUVs come with various features including six-speed automatic transmission and panoramic sunroof, the auto major said in a statement.

The Harrier XTA+ is priced at Rs 19.14 lakh, the Harrier XTA+ #Dark trim at Rs 19.34 lakh while the Safari XTA+ is tagged at 19.34 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Harrier and the Safari are collectively leading the high-end SUV segment with a 41.2 per cent market share as of Q1 of the current fiscal and the XTA+ variants will further add more dynamism to the entire offering, strengthening the portfolio in this fast growing segment, the company stated.

''Keeping our customer's requirement as the top most priority and in line with our New Forever philosophy of continuously updating our portfolio with new products and features, we are delighted to introduce the latest variants,'' Tata Motors Head - Marketing, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit Vivek Srivatsa said.

Powered by the Kryotec 2-litre diesel engine, the new XTA+ variants come equipped with a host of features like the projector headlamps, dual function LED DRLS, R17 alloy wheels, push button start, fully automatic temperature control among others.

Additionally, the Safari offers iRA connected car features, mood lighting, cruise control & tyre pressure monitoring system.

Keeping in mind the safety of passengers, the new XTA+ variant in both the products offers dual front airbags, ESP, fog lamps and reverse parking camera as standard features, Tata Motors said.

