Michelin launches bus tyre range in India

French tyre major Michelin on Tuesday said it has launched its best-selling range of bus tyres in India.

''In line with our global strategy of sustainable mobility, we continue to boost our portfolio in India with products that are fuel-efficient, safe and have a longer life,'' President of Michelin Africa, India and Middle East Region Gaganjot Singh said in a statement.

Advertisement

MICHELIN 295/80R22.5 X MULTI Z2 tyres meet a complex set of specifications by incorporating the company's latest patented technologies that bring uncompromised safety performance to targeted customers and to help meet their delivery timing and efficiency, he added.

''Adoption of this new tyre will help bus fleet owners to increase productivity and improve their business’s total cost of ownership. I am convinced that this new offer from Michelin will stir the bus tyre markets across India with its exceptionally high performance and value to fleet customers,'' Singh noted.

Headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, France, Michelin is present in 170 countries. It employs around 1,23,600 employees and operates 71 tyre production facilities, which together produced around 170 million tires in 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)