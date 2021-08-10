Left Menu

Castrol India appoints Mayank Pandey as its whole-time director

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-08-2021 15:47 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 15:47 IST
Lubes maker Castrol India on Tuesday said it has appointed Mayank Pandey as a whole-time director of the company with effect from August 9.

Currently, Mayank is vice-president (supply chain) for Castrol India since January 1 this year.

His last role was as the supply chain planning head for Castrol Europe, the company said.

He has over two decades of industry experience, having spent 14 years with the UK-based BP. He has diverse international market experience in leading teams and operations in India, China, Japan, Korea and Europe, Castrol India said in a statement.

''On behalf of the board, I would like to extend a warm welcome to Mayank.

''We look forward to benefiting from his fresh perspective and diverse experience as we re-think supply chain strategies for the company in these disruptive and unprecedented times,'' said R Gopalakrishnan, chairman of the company's board.

In his earlier roles at BP, Mayank led supply chain strategy and transformation for Castrol China, supply chain operations for Castrol North Asia as well as supply chain logistics and planning for Castrol India, said the statement.

