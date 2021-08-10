Left Menu

Bharat ATM to add 20 lakh outlets by 2022-end to offer banking services to rural area

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2021 16:03 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 16:03 IST
Bharat ATM to add 20 lakh outlets by 2022-end to offer banking services to rural area
  • Country:
  • India

Bharat ATM, a rural banking platform that offers banking services to small merchants and customers through its assisted banking app, on Tuesday said it plans to bring around 20 lakh outlets in its fold by the end of the next year.

Currently, it has on-boarded 4.5 lakh small merchants covering 14,645 PIN codes.

The company has served over 20 lakh retail customers with their banking needs, Bharat ATM said in a statement.

The app offers banking services, including account opening, deposits, remittances and cash withdrawals to rural masses in tie-up with local kirana stores, thereby eliminating the need to invest time and money travelling significant distances to the closest bank branch or ATM, it said.

The app allows its retail customers to open bank accounts at the neighborhood store by just producing their Aadhaar and PAN cards and authentication using e-KYC.

''Till date, Bharat ATM has helped more than 20 lakh customers to avail banking services at their doorstep or at the local kirana store with a customer repeat rate of 30 per cent.

''We are planning to add around two million retail stores on Bharat ATM platform by the end of 2022,'' the company's founder Ram Shriram said.

Using private banks' proprietary licences, it already has a network of 3.5 lakh touchpoints across the country comprising 20,000 handheld terminals (wireless ATMs) for cards, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

 Global
2
Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global
4
Northrop Grumman's Cygnus cargo spacecraft launching tomorrow

Northrop Grumman's Cygnus cargo spacecraft launching tomorrow

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021