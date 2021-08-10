Left Menu

EU hopes suspension of Iraq flights will slow migrant stream to Lithuania

10-08-2021
The European Union hopes for stabilization of the migrant situation in Lithuania after Iraq suspended flights from Baghdad to Minsk, a spokesman for the bloc's executive said on Tuesday.

"We are pleased to see a very constructive attitude by the Iraqi partners and their constructive reaction," the spokesman for the European Commission told reporters.

"We are quite concerned that Iraqi partners are aware how important this issue is for the EU and we hope that the situation will stabilize when it comes to the flights between Baghdad and Minsk," he said.

