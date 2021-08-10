Union minister Joshi urges Nalco to promote handloom

Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday urged state-owned Nalco to promote handloom by providing hand woven fabrics worth Rs 7,500 to each employee to commemorate the 75th year of the country's independence.

The minister was speaking with team Nalco virtually and congratulated the company for its performance in FY 2020-21 and in the first quarter of this fiscal.

''I advise Nalco... to promote handloom by providing handloom fabrics to each employee worth Rs 7,500 to commemorate 75th Independence Day,'' the minister said in a release.

Joshi said that Nalco has turned the narrative in its favour and stormed back with greater vigour, resilience and determination in FY'21 to take head on the challenges posed by the dynamic business environment and the ongoing COVID pandemic across the globe.

''It gives me a sense of confidence that the sincerity and hard work of all Nalconians will pay better dividend in the long run realising Prime Minister's dream of a 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. As a responsible corporate citizen, Nalco's support and extending helping hand at the time of need to fight against COVID also demonstrates its commitment to the nation,'' he said.

Nalco CMD Sridhar Patra, the company’s directors, representatives of unions and employees were present at the virtual assembly.

Nalco, a navaratna CPSE under the mines ministry, is a leading producer and exporter of alumina and aluminium.

