Keeo Life: First Indian company to offer masks that trap and kill SARS-CoV-2 on the surface, ensuring your safety!

Delhi, 10th August 2021: Masks that can kill corona-virus? This is a reality now thanks to the ground-breaking innovation by an Indian company, a feat we all have been waiting for. Keeo Life, born out of the urgency of dealing with SARS-CoV-2, has endeavoured to come up with a solution through their face respirators and masks, that would act as a protective shield, especially for children who, as per the recent claims, could be more susceptible to the anticipated third COVID-19 wave.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the USA has made masks mandatory for all school going children despite their vaccination status and same is expected in India once the schools re-open. Countries across the world with vaccination status above 60% are re-introducing indoor masks for all, keeping in view the safety for all against the continued threat from SARS-CoV-2. This is where Keeo Life products become the need of the hour for your protection.

The company’s R&D division has developed a unique composition of anti-microbial coating, using natural organic extracts in these masks. These components, when mixed in a controlled environment and further applied to the mask surface, provides a shield against SARS-CoV-2, by trapping the virus on the surface and killing it. This unique concoction is claimed as a ‘self-sanitizing’ layer by the company and has a patent pending. Apart from this the R& D is also working on other innovative products to ensure health and safety for all. These masks by Keeo Life, not only consider your safety needs but also offer personalization through four unique configurations for fit and comfort. These masks prevent fogging on eye-wear allowing one to see clearly while working and driving. The mask variant for children, comes with four layers of protection, providing ease of breathing. The mask variant for adults comes with five layers of protection. They are available in different colours, shapes and designs.

“The anticipated third wave has been looming over us and is expected to impact children heavily. We, at Keeo Life, set ourselves a goal to come up with a product that could be an innovation breakthrough. Our masks, with their self-sanitizing layer can kill up to 90 percent of SARS-CoV-2 virus in around 2 hours. Our state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, based in Kundli, Haryana has the capacity to manufacture over 2 million masks and cater to all kind of demands. In our commitment to protect human life, the company has donated 2 million masks to our frontline healthcare workers and medical practitioners. We are also supplying our masks to several hospitals in NCR region, to name a few Sir Ganga Ram, Medanta, Artemis, Saroj, Supreme, ESIC and Centre for Sight (Pan India). Apart from this, our diverse range of masks are being exported to USA and several countries in Europe. We are also engaging with the Govt of Bangladesh to provide self-sanitizing masks for kids there” said Mr. Amit Jain, Director- Keeo Life Pvt Ltd.

“My team and I have been using Keeo Life Pro+ self- sanitizing masks for almost a year now. These masks are very effective and comfortable with high breathability. There is no breathing challenge faced by us during long work hours”, remarked Dr. Randhir Sud- Chairman Gastroenterology, Institute of Digestive and Hepatobiliary Sciences, Medanta The Medicity Hospital, Delhi.

Keeo Life has come into existence, with a single commitment to protect human life in the face of this escalating pandemic. Therefore, the brand meets top notch quality standards and is the first Indian company to have MDSAP (Medical Device Single Audit Program) certification available for medical devices. The certification provides product quality assurance in geographies such as the USA, Canada, Australia, Brazil and Japan. The company is also the first Indian organization to get Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) certification from the Foods & Drugs Association (FDA) in USA for its N95 Respirator and Surgical Mask. The brand has also successfully received CE certification- a mandatory EU regulatory marking for all goods entering the European Economic Area (EEA) for 13 of its products. The brand has also received ISO 13485 accreditation on its development, production & quality assurance facilities.

These masks come at a very affordable price and are available on online platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm. For more information on the product, please visit the website- www.keeolife.com

