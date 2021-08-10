Sikkim CM calls on Gadkari, discusses various NH projects in state

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Tuesday called on Road Transport and Highways Minister NItin Gadkari, and discussed the development of various national highway projects in the state.

