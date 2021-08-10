Sikkim CM calls on Gadkari, discusses various NH projects in state
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Tuesday called on Road Transport and Highways Minister NItin Gadkari, and discussed the development of various national highway projects in the state.
''Shri @PSTamangGolay Ji, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Sikkim called on Union Minister Shri @nitin_gadkari Ji today. They discussed the development of various national highway projects in the state,'' Office of Nitin Gadkari said in a tweet.
