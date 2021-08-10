Left Menu

Gold declines Rs 176, silver tumbles Rs 898

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2021 16:20 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 16:14 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Gold in the national capital on Tuesday dipped Rs 176 to Rs 45,110 per 10 gram, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 45,286 per 10 gram.

Silver also tumbled Rs 898 to Rs 61,765 per kilogram from Rs 62,663 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading with gains at USD 1,735 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 23.56 per ounce.

''Gold prices rebounded from recent lows but still trading near five-month lows on heightened market expectations of tapering and stronger dollar'', according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel. PTI SUM SHW SHW

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

