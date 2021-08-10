Coal India Q1 profit rises 52% to Rs 3,170 cr

State-owned CIL on Tuesday reported a 52.4 percent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,169.85 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2021, on the back of higher revenue from operations.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,079.60 crore in the year-ago period, Coal India (CIL) said in a filing to BSE.

Advertisement

The consolidated revenue from operations increased to Rs 25,282.15 crore in the April-June period over Rs 18,486.77 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

However, the consolidated expenses of the company during the quarter increased to Rs 21,626.48 crore over Rs 16,470.64 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

The coal production of the PSU during the quarter ending June increased to 123.98 million tonnes over 121.04 MT in the quarter ended on June 30, 2020.

The offtake of raw coal during the quarter ended June 30, 2021, went up to 160.44 MT over 120.80 MT in the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Coal India accounts for over 80 percent of domestic coal output. State-owned CIL will pump in over Rs 1.22 lakh crore on projects related to coal evacuation, exploration, and clean coal technologies by 2023-24 to achieve the 1 billion tonnes of fuel output target.

Out of the proposed spend of over 1.22 lakh crore, CIL has planned to invest Rs 32,696 crore on coal evacuation, Rs 25,117 crore on mine infrastructure, and Rs 29,461 crore on project development by 2023-24.

The state-owned company will also invest Rs 32,199 on diversification and clean coal technologies, Rs 1,495 crore on social infrastructure and Rs 1,893 crore on exploration works.

The investment of Rs 1.22 lakh crore will be utilized to fund a total of 500 projects. The company is eyeing 1 billion tonnes of coal output by 2023-24.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)