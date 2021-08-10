Left Menu

JK Tyre ropes in Narain Karthikeyan as brand ambassador

With his enigmatic persona, we hope to further enhance and strengthen the brand while building greater visibility, JK Tyre Industries Chairman Managing Director Raghupati Singhania noted.Karthikeyan is the first racing driver to make his debut in Formula 1 from India in 2005.

Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

JK Tyre & Industries on Tuesday said it has roped in Formula One driver Narain Karthikeyan as its brand ambassador.

The highly admirable Narain, a legend for the Indian motorsport enthusiasts, personifies the commitment of the brand towards greatness, quality and technological innovations in their products and services, the tyre maker said in a statement.

''Karthikeyan is committed to a large community of motorsports in India and his excellence aligns perfectly with the vision of JK Tyre. With his enigmatic persona, we hope to further enhance and strengthen the brand while building greater visibility,'' JK Tyre & Industries Chairman & Managing Director Raghupati Singhania noted.

Karthikeyan is the first racing driver to make his debut in Formula 1 from India in 2005. In his career, he has competed in A1GP, Le Mans Series and won multiple races in A1GP, British F3, World Series by Nissan, AutoGP, Formula Asia, British Formula Ford & Opel series.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

