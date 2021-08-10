Hyd'bad doctor pledges $ 50 Mn to set up non-profit health-tech varsity, innovation hub

Dr. Ravindranath Kancherla, the founder of Global Hospitals Group, has announced pledging 70 percent of his wealth amounting to over USD 50 million (Rs 350 crore) to build a world-class not-for-profit medical education, research, and innovation institute here, a press release from Global University Foundation said on Tuesday.

Ravindranath is in the process of setting up Global HealthTech University & Innovation Hub (GHUIH), a non-profit organization with significant investment, to offer healthcare to help the Indian and global population.

GHUIH would consist of a top medical university and hospital on a global scale with multi-disciplinary research and innovation focus.

It requires over USD 100 million over a period of seven years to establish a medical university, a 750-1,000 bed hospital, and a health-tech innovation hub with advanced medical technology and human resources.

''GHUIH is being established in Hyderabad, India to provide a new model for sustainable development of medical infrastructure, which helps the global population by building infrastructure on philanthropic models. It also contributes in reducing the load on the governments, reduces the cost of intervention through innovation, thus strives towards providing health security for all," the doctor said.

While his contribution will take care of 50 percent of capital required, many of his philanthropic friends from medical, pharmaceutical, technology and commerce fields across the globe have evinced keen interest to contribute the balance required funds, apart from supporting the cause with ideation and knowledge, it said.

