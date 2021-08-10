Maxxis launches exclusive range of tyres for sports segment under MAXXCEED series

Tyre maker Maxxis on Tuesday launched an exclusive range of tyres for the sports segment under its MAXXCEED series.

The tubeless tyres are currently available for the replacement market across leading two-wheeler line-up like Bajaj Pulsar, TVS Apache, Yamaha R15, Yamaha FZ, and Honda Hornet , among others, the company said in a statement.

The firm said it will soon roll out pattern, which are under production, under its MAXXCEED series of tyres.

''We are glad to launch the MAXXCEED series which will surely exceed the expectations of the customers in the segment. This new range of tyres marks Maxxis' commitment to the India market.

''We have engineered these tyres exclusively for the sports segment that gives the right thrust as well as keeps them in control while unlocking the performance of their vehicle,'' Chu Tsang Chih (Kurachi), director of Maxxis India, said.

