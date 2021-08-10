Left Menu

Govt sends 183 notices to e-commerce firms in last one year for violating country of origin provisions

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2021 16:31 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 16:30 IST
The Department of Consumer Affairs issued 183 notices in the last one year to e-commerce players for violation of provisions related to country of origin, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ashwini Kumar Choubey said the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011 under the Legal Metrology Act 2009 provides, in the case of imported products, for mandatory declaration of country of origin, on the digital and electronic network used for e-commerce transactions.

Further, the Legal Metrology Act 2009 provides for penal provisions in case of violations and also authorises state governments to take action thereon, he added.

''The Legal Metrology Office of the Department of Consumer Affairs has issued 183 notices in the last 12 months to e-commerce entities for violation of provisions pertaining to country of origin,'' Choubey said.

