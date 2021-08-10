Aurabeat launches anti-viral air purifier in India

Hong Kong-based Aurabeat on Tuesday said it has launched its United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA)-approved air purifier in India priced in the range of Rs 17,000 to Rs 74,000 for different models, used for SARS-COV-2 disinfection.

''Aurabeat has developed the patented AG+ five-stage sterilisation purifying technology after extensive research in the field of air filtration for over a decade,'' the company said in a statement.

Advertisement

The product, which was launched in March 2020 in Hong Kong, is currently available in over 40 countries, Aurabeat, Hong Kong, CEO Phil Yuen said in a virtual media conference.

''We launched Aurabeat anti-COVID-19 disinfection technology in response to the global pandemic. We realised the urgent need for enclosed environments to be disinfected of the COVID-19 virus if mankind is to be kept safe,'' he added.

According to the actual experimental test results using COVID-19 viruses in a US virology laboratory, MRI Global, Aurabeat AG+ Silver ion antiviral air purifier proved to effectively eliminate 99.9 per cent COVID-19 in 15 minutes, the statement said.

On the development, Aurabeat India CEO Venkat Duddukuri said that offices, hospitals, schools, colleges, restaurants and theatres can be cleansed of the COVID-19 virus with Aurabeat's globally proven and approved technology.

''The medical grade product is available on Flipkart and Amazon. We will also be introducing it through big distributor network across India. The product is currently manufactured in Hong Kong,'' he added.

Aurabeat patented silver ion technology relies on a five-stage filtration mechanism which has previously been used in medical equipment making the products extremely reliable, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)