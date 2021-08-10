Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2021 16:52 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 16:48 IST
Wiley India launches employee upskilling programme
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
Wiley India, a leading global publishing company that has now transitioned to a global education and research organization, has launched an employee upskilling program for its employees across offices in the country.

The move is aimed at encouraging workplace education and creating 'Learning Champions' within the system, Wiley India said in a statement on Tuesday.

Under this initiative, interested employees will be able to take up any one of WileyNXT's diverse range of courses availing a 50 percent scholarship.

WileyNXT is Wiley's innovative bridge learning solution that provides niche digital courses, focused on industry 4.1 and envisions to create an 'Atmanirbhar talent' and workforce of the future.

''By upskilling our existing employees via workplace education, we want to build learning champions within the system who are courageous enough to take on different business challenges and drive growth by moving the needle in the right direction,'' Vikas Gupta, Managing Director, Wiley, WileyNXT & there in India said.

Wiley India has kickstarted the program to upskill its employees for areas of impact in their role at Wiley so that they can unlock their full potential, the statement said.

The program also facilitates employees to refer their friends, family, and colleagues as well. In return, they can win an Amazon voucher worth Rs 5,000 for every successful enrolment referred by them for a WileyNXT Executive Education program, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

