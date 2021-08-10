Argentina's Messi arrives at Barcelona airport after confirming departure
Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi arrived on Tuesday morning at Barcelona airport after reportedly reaching an agreement with Paris Saint Germain soccer club.
It was not possible to immediately confirm he was flying to Paris, though French newspaper L'Equipe has reported he is expected to land in the French capital to sign a contract with the club later on Tuesday.
