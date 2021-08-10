'Cap on trade margin of 42 non-scheduled cancer drugs by NPPA led to up to 90 pc reduction in MRP'

Putting a cap on the trade margin of 42 select non-scheduled anti-cancer medicines by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) resulted in reduction of up to 90 per cent in the maximum retail price of 526 brands of these drugs, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

This was done under the 'Trade Margin Rationalisation' (TMR) approach, Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya said in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.

The NPPA has also brought 106 non-scheduled anti-diabetic and cardiovascular drugs under price control by invoking extraordinary powers in public interest, he added.

''The total annual savings on account of revision of ceiling prices of medicines under the National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM), price control of anti-diabetic and cardiovascular, fixation of ceiling price of stents, knee implants and capping of TMR on anti-cancer are estimated to the tune of Rs 12,500 crore,'' Mandaviya said.

The NPPA monitors the ceiling price of the scheduled formulations to ensure that the MRP of such formulations are within the range of ceiling price. It also monitors non-scheduled formulations to ensure that their MRP does not increase by more than 10 percent during the preceding 12 months, he added.

