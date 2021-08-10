Left Menu

Tech Mahindra expects to begin trials for planned COVID drug in 3-4 months

The patent is still under process, Tech Mahindra Global Head Makers Lab Nikhil Malhotra told PTI.When asked about the timeline for the development of the drug, Malhotra said one-and-a-half years is a safe time to assume but again it depends on the trials.Makers Lab started the computational modelling analysis of the coronavirus.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2021 17:50 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 17:33 IST
Tech Mahindra expects to begin trials for planned COVID drug in 3-4 months
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

Tech Mahindra expects to start trials for a COVID drug in the next three to four months after receiving the patent for a particular molecule, according to a senior official.

Markers Lab, the research and development arm of the IT company, is working on developing the drug.

The company along with Reagene Biosciences has filed for a patent for a molecule that can be used to develop a drug against coronavirus.

''We expect the trial to start in about three to four months. The patent is still under process,'' Tech Mahindra Global Head (Makers Lab) Nikhil Malhotra told PTI.

When asked about the timeline for the development of the drug, Malhotra said ''one-and-a-half years is a safe time to assume but again it depends on the trials''.

Makers Lab started the computational modeling analysis of the coronavirus. Based on computational docking and modeling studies, Makers Lab and its partner decided to develop a single molecule from a list of 8,000 USFDA-approved molecules.

Many COVID drugs are under different stages of development in various parts of the world, including India.

Besides biotechnology, Tech Mahindra is engaging with startups to help them innovate and create patents.

Tech Mahindra Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) C P Gurnani said the company is investing in various segments to encourage innovation as they are part of providing solutions.

''We don't go and create an appliance out of patents that we are creating. It is creating used cases like we did when we did a COVID drug. It is a use case. I hope the influenced revenue through our patents and innovation is more than a billion dollars but we are not tracking the direct impact but influence revenue over a period of time could be as high as a billion dollars,'' Gurnani said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

 Global
2
Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

 Global
3
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021