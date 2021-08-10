NextGenInnov8 to go for world record attempt for the highest number of DIY Suraksha kits to be assembled in a single day

Receives approval from World Book of Records; beyond what is kept for self-use, most kits built out of the record effort to go to the needy/underprivileged MUMBAI, India, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NextGenInnov8, a youth-driven, innovation-focused, section 8 foundation which is dedicated to sparking the power of innovation in every child, today announced that it has received permission from the World Book of Records for its attempt to assemble 15000+ DYI Suraksha kits on a single day on October 2, 2021. Besides what the participants decide to keep for self-use, rest of the kits will be donated to the needy/under privileged. The participants in the event will be provided with the materials and instruction to assemble the DIY Suraksha Kit and the deadline to register for the world record effort is September 15, 2021. Those wishing to register can visithttps://www.nextgeninnov8.com/worldrecord/emailer/ for further details. All participants will receive a Certificate from the World Book of Records apart from the Certificate of Participation from NextGenInnov8. ASM Group of Institutions, ASMA, Vision Digital India, Greycaps India Pvt. Ltd., Young Indians, Rotaract Club of ASM, and Rotary Club have already come onboard as partners for this world record campaign. The registration fee for the event is INR 1500 + GST per participant.

As a way to combat COVID, Aditya Pachpande, the 15-year old young entrepreneur built Suraksha box, a Do-It-Yourself (DIY) UVC Light sterilization box, to sterilize everyday items like vegetables, groceries, electronics, parcels, currency, keys, etc. and protects against bacteria, fungi, and viruses including all strains of COVID-19. The Suraksha Box has a Government of India (MC&I) patent published and is tested, approved, and certified by CSIR-CMERI (ICMR Approved lab) of Govt. of India.

Commenting on the World Record attempt, Aditya Pachpande, Founder, NextGenInnov8, said, ''The world record attempt is part of our mission to donate 15.1 K Suraksha kits to the needy and underprivileged which we announced on the 151st anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. I wholeheartedly thank all the partners who are supporting us in this noble mission. The relevance of Suraksha box goes beyond the Covid pandemic as newer infections are bound to occur in the future and feel it's important for households and other relevant audiences to have such a box.'' About NextGenInnov8: Founded by Aditya Pachpande, a young innovator and entrepreneur, NextGenInnov8 is an innovation-driven company dedicated to facilitating and bringing about innovative solutions to the world's problems. it aims to set up innovation clubs in every school globally to teach and trigger creativity, innovation, critical thinking and problem-solving skills in children. The World Record is a first of its kind, student led platform for innovation that will happen later this year. To know more, do visit http://www.nextgeninnov8.com/.

