1.5 crore families in UP benefitted from first Ujjawla Yojana’s first phase: CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said 1.5 crore families in the state availed the benefit of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana in its first phase.

''Six years ago, the prime minister launched the first phase of Ujjwala Yojana from Ballia district in eastern UP. In the first phase of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), 1.5 crore families in Uttar Pradesh availed the benefit of the scheme,” he said.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, free cylinders were made available for six months. This gas connection has ushered in a change in the lives of the women, and their health has improved,'' he added.

He was addressing the gathering at the launch of the Ujjwala 2.0 (PMUY, 2021) scheme at Mahoba district.

Adityanath also said that 70 per cent work of the Bundelkhand Expressway has been completed, and it would be ready by November this year.

''Work on the Defence Corridor has moved significantly ahead in Jhansi and Chitrakoot. Work is moving at a fast pace in Kanpur, Aligrah, Agra and Lucknow,'' he said.

The CM further said water would be provided to everyone under the Har Ghar Nal Yojana that was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year.

''Soon pure water will reach every household,'' he said.

Union Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs & Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri also addressed the gathering through video conferencing.

In 2014, there were 14.5 crore LPG consumers in the country, which have increased to 29 crore today, said Puri.