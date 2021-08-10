Left Menu

1.5 crore families in UP benefitted from first Ujjawla Yojana’s first phase: CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said 1.5 crore families in the state availed the benefit of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana in its first phase.Six years ago, the prime minister launched the first phase of Ujjwala Yojana from Ballia district in eastern UP.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 10-08-2021 17:39 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 17:39 IST
1.5 crore families in UP benefitted from first Ujjawla Yojana’s first phase: CM
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said 1.5 crore families in the state availed the benefit of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana in its first phase.

''Six years ago, the prime minister launched the first phase of Ujjwala Yojana from Ballia district in eastern UP. In the first phase of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), 1.5 crore families in Uttar Pradesh availed the benefit of the scheme,” he said.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, free cylinders were made available for six months. This gas connection has ushered in a change in the lives of the women, and their health has improved,'' he added.

He was addressing the gathering at the launch of the Ujjwala 2.0 (PMUY, 2021) scheme at Mahoba district.

Adityanath also said that 70 per cent work of the Bundelkhand Expressway has been completed, and it would be ready by November this year.

''Work on the Defence Corridor has moved significantly ahead in Jhansi and Chitrakoot. Work is moving at a fast pace in Kanpur, Aligrah, Agra and Lucknow,'' he said.

The CM further said water would be provided to everyone under the Har Ghar Nal Yojana that was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year.

''Soon pure water will reach every household,'' he said.

Union Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs & Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri also addressed the gathering through video conferencing.

In 2014, there were 14.5 crore LPG consumers in the country, which have increased to 29 crore today, said Puri.

TRENDING

1
OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

 Global
2
Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

 Global
3
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021