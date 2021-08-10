Afghanistan situation 'challenging' but 'not desperate', EU official says
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 10-08-2021 17:42 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 17:42 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
The situation in Afghanistan is "quite challenging" but "not desperate", and it is different from the crises that Syria and Iraq have faced because it still has a solid government and recognised authorities, a senior EU official said on Tuesday.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Syria
- Iraq
- Afghanistan
Advertisement